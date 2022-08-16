Man kills elderly mother in Ctg family dispute

An elderly woman was shot to death, reportedly by her son, in Chattogram's Patiya municipality on Tuesday, following a family dispute over assets and money.

Police say only 35 days after his father's death, Mainul Islam, the elder son of the deceased, reportedly shot his mother and fled the spot, leaving her critically injured.

"The critically wounded Jesmin Akhter, 60, was initially taken to a private clinic in Patiya and then she succumbed to her injuries on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital," said Rezaul Karim Majumder, inspector of Patiya police station.

Quoting witnesses, he added that Jesmin Akhter, widow of freedom fighter Shamsul Alam Master, was the mother of two sons and a daughter. Their younger son lives in Canada while the elder one was at their ancestral home in Patiya.

Shamsul Alam Master, also three-time mayor of Patiya municipality, died at a hospital in Chattogram city on 31 August.

Tariq Rahman, additional superintendent of police (Patiya circle), told The Business Standard, "Initially, we have learned the incident occurred following a dispute between Jesmin Akhter and her son Mainul over family assets and money. We are now at the spot but Mainul fled immediately after the incident."

"We are investigating which firearm the suspect used in shooting the victim and what is the motive," he added.