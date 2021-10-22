Man injured in Cumilla temple clash, dies at DMCH 

Crime

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 10:49 am

File Photo
File Photo

A man, who received injuries in a clash centring a reported incident of demeaning the Holy Quran in a temple in Cumilla, died on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Das, 62, resident of Gangchar area of the city.

Confirming the matter, M Tanvir Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Cumilla, said that Dilip Das was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries around 11:45am. 

He received injuries in the clash at Rajrajeswari Kalibari Puja Mandap on 13 October. 

Achinta Das Titu, general secretary of Cumilla Mahanagar Puja Committee, demanded punishment for the accused people. 

On 13 October, someone left the holy Quran on the lap of an idol at Nanua Dighi puja mandap in Cumilla Sadar. 

Centring the incident, vested groups carried out provocative and distorted propaganda. 

Then they tried to vandalise the idol and threw bricks at the mandap.

 Later, they carried out attacks and set fire to several other mandaps in the district.

Police have detained a man suspecting him to be Iqbal Hossain, who reportedly kept Holy Quran in a Cumilla puja mandap, from the sea beach at Sugandha point in Cox's Bazar at 10:15pm on Thursday. 

Iqbal, a reported drug addict believed to have placed the holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla that instigated a spate of communal violence, was caught in at least four closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras – one of which was installed to guard fish farming pond.
 

