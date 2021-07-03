Man held for torturing wife for dowry in Cumilla

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:19 pm

The accused, Md Hasan, 40, was arrested after his wife filed a written complaint on 2 July, said Mohammad Ayub, officer-in-charge of Lalmai Police Station

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police today arrested a man on charge of torturing his wife at Baraipur in Lalmai upazila of Cumilla district.

The accused, Md Hasan, 40, was arrested after his wife filed a written complaint on 2 July, said Mohammad Ayub, officer-in-charge of Lalmai Police Station.

According to the victim and police, the woman got married to Hasan around 19 years and they have two children.

Recently, Hasan, a poultry businessman, pressured his wife for dowry though he already took financial help from his father-in-law several times.

On 19 June, Hasan and his brother Hossain tortured the woman physically with a toilet cleaner brush and shaved her head as she did not agree to give the money.

On 24 June, they tortured the woman for a second time.

