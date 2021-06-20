Man held with stolen goods of Rampal Power Plant

Police have arrested a man from Pashur River for allegedly stealing valuables from the Rampal coal power plant, also known as the Maitree Super Thermal Power Project early Thursday.

The arrestee was identified as Shahjahan Sheikh, 40, son of Abul Sheikh, resident of Kalabogi village of Khulna's Dacope upazila.

Md Asaduzzaman, additional superintendent of Bagerhat police, said acting on tip-off Rampal police coducted a drive on the river and chased them.

The law enforcers managed to catch one of the gang members along with two trawlers and stolen goods including 25-feet long six pieces of iron sticks, 240 yards of copper wire, four-feet long 15 pieces iron angles worth Tk2.61lakh.

A case was filed with Rampal police station mentioning eight people and 10-15 unnamed people over the matter, said Md Samsuddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Drive is also underway to arrest other gang members, said the OC.