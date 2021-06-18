Man held for providing passports to Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar

Member of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a man from Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar for allegedly providing Bangladeshi passports to Rohingya people.

The arrestee was identified as Md Osman Goni, 30, son of late Nurul Kabir of Maizghona area in the upazila.

Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Sadi, assistant superintendent of RAB-15, said, acting on a tip-off, a team raided Maizghona area of the upazila on Thursday evening and arrested Osman Goni.

Rab also recovered seven fake passports, seven national identity cards and various documents to prepare fake birth certificates and several seals from him.

In primary interrogation, Osman Goni confessed that he had been helping Rohingya people to prepare fake Bangladeshi passports and NID cards for a long time.

Later, he was handed over to Chakaria police on Friday noon, the official added.