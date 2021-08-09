Man held with foreign currency worth Tk22 lakh at Dhaka Airport 

Crime

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 12:33 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

A man has been arrested with foreign currency worth Tk22 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. 

The arrestee is Habibur Rahman. 

He was first arrested on Sunday by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID), reports Prothom Alo. 

Later, CIID sued a lawsuit against him under special power act with Airport Police Station, said assistant sub-inspector Sajib Sarkar.

Investigation officer ASI Saiful Islam said that accused Habibur Rahman was found with foreign currency worth Tk 22 lakh. 

A case has been filed against him. The matter is under investigation now, he added. 

