Man held for embezzling Tk32,000 from actress Meher Afroz Shaon

Crime

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

Man held for embezzling Tk32,000 from actress Meher Afroz Shaon

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 08:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fraudster has been arrested for embezzling Tk32,000 from actress Meher Afroz Shaon, wife of the late Humayun Ahmed.

A team of the Detective Cyber and Special Crime Division arrested Md Rabiul Islam from Gobindganj in Gaibandha on Wednesday (24 August), said Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun-or Rashid 

He said Rabiul called Meher Afroz Shawon and introduced himself as Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah. He told her that a large fund has arrived from Australia for the development of Nuhash Palli, which has been deposited in the finance ministry. Rabiul also provided her with a mobile number referring to the deputy secretary of the ministry and asked her to contact him."

"When Shaon dialed the number, the man meant to be the deputy speaker asked her to pay Tk31,850 through mobile banking as tax to receive the parcel. After paying the amount in good faith, she tried to contact the deputy secretary again and found the number switched off. Then she realised the deception.

Harun Or Rashid said Robiul embezzled crores of taka by deceiving hundreds of people.

Bangladesh / Top News

Meher Afroz Shaon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

11h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

Pak court extends former premier Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

1h | Videos
Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

Where Russia-Ukraine war stand after 6 months

4h | Videos
James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

8h | Videos
Munni Saha talks to TBS

Munni Saha talks to TBS

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation