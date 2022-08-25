Man held for embezzling Tk32,000 from actress Meher Afroz Shaon

A fraudster has been arrested for embezzling Tk32,000 from actress Meher Afroz Shaon, wife of the late Humayun Ahmed.

A team of the Detective Cyber and Special Crime Division arrested Md Rabiul Islam from Gobindganj in Gaibandha on Wednesday (24 August), said Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun-or Rashid

He said Rabiul called Meher Afroz Shawon and introduced himself as Deputy Speaker Advocate Md Fazle Rabbi Miah. He told her that a large fund has arrived from Australia for the development of Nuhash Palli, which has been deposited in the finance ministry. Rabiul also provided her with a mobile number referring to the deputy secretary of the ministry and asked her to contact him."

"When Shaon dialed the number, the man meant to be the deputy speaker asked her to pay Tk31,850 through mobile banking as tax to receive the parcel. After paying the amount in good faith, she tried to contact the deputy secretary again and found the number switched off. Then she realised the deception.

Harun Or Rashid said Robiul embezzled crores of taka by deceiving hundreds of people.