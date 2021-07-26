Man held from Dhaka Airport over money laundering

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBN) on Monday has arrested an alleged money launderer from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Currencies of eight countries, including two crores Saudi Riyal (SAR), were seized from the detainee at the time, APBN Additional Superintendent (media) Md Jiaul Haque confirmed the information to The Business Standard.

He said, "Details on the issue will be revealed during a press briefing today at 11am."