Man held from Dhaka Airport over money laundering

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 12:23 pm

Details on the issue will be revealed during a press briefing today at 11am

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBN) on Monday has arrested an alleged money launderer from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Currencies of eight countries, including two crores Saudi Riyal (SAR), were seized from the detainee at the time, APBN Additional Superintendent (media) Md Jiaul Haque confirmed the information to The Business Standard.

He said, "Details on the issue will be revealed during a press briefing today at 11am."

