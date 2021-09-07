Man held for committing frauds using IGP’s name

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a man from the capital's Jigatola area for committing frauds using the name and picture of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed.

The arrestee is Md Arif Mainuddin, 43.

On secret information, a team of CID raided his residence on Monday and arrested him from Jigatola from where he operated his main business Marriage.com.

A case was filed against him under Digital Security Act.

According to CID, Arif used his name as IGP Dr Benazir Ahmed in various online apps including Gmail, True Caller, Icon, WhatsApp.

Using these, Arif used to call rich people and various private banks and demand money with job recommendations.

CID Additional DIG Imam Hossain came up with the information at a press conference at the CID office in the capital's Malibagh on Tuesday.

The accused opened an account on a mobile number (01926450609) through various social media using the picture and title of the IGP through special technology.

He then called the top officials of various departments and commercial banks and introduced himself as IGP and demanded illegal benefits.

Arrested Arif called the hotline number of Exim Bank's head office and Association Bank of Bangladesh Limited on 26 August.

Three days later, he called Mercantile Bank and threatened also using IGP's name for illegal purpose.