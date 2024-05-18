Man held with 4.4kg gold worth Tk4.6cr at Dhaka airport

Officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Friday (17 May) detained a man and seized 4.462 kilograms (kg) of gold from his possession at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

The detainee was identified as Mohammad Shahid Mia who came to Dhaka from Sharjah on a flight of US Bangla Airlines, the directorate said in a press release.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials scanned the clothes worn by Shahid Mia and found the presence of gold hidden in the clothes. To determine the amount of gold, 16 pieces of clothing worn by Shahid Mia were burnt by a local goldsmith in presence of officials at Canopy-1 of the airport.

A total 4,462 grams of unrefined gold was found which is estimated to be worth Tk4.6 crore, the release said.

A case has been filed against the detainee in this regard, the release added.