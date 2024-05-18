Man held with 4.4kg gold worth Tk4.6cr at Dhaka airport

Crime

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 01:07 am

Related News

Man held with 4.4kg gold worth Tk4.6cr at Dhaka airport

The detainee was identified as Mohammad Shahid Mia who came to Dhaka from Sharjah on a flight of US Bangla Airlines.

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 01:07 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate on Friday (17 May) detained a man and seized 4.462 kilograms (kg) of gold from his possession at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

The detainee was identified as Mohammad Shahid Mia who came to Dhaka from Sharjah on a flight of US Bangla Airlines, the directorate said in a press release.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials scanned the clothes worn by Shahid Mia and found the presence of gold hidden in the clothes. To determine the amount of gold, 16 pieces of clothing worn by Shahid Mia were burnt by a local goldsmith in presence of officials at Canopy-1 of the airport. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total 4,462 grams of unrefined gold was found which is estimated to be worth Tk4.6 crore, the release said. 

A case has been filed against the detainee in this regard, the release added.

Bangladesh

Gold seized / Dhaka airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

14h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

16h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

16h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

8h | Videos
Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

2h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

1d | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos