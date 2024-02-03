Man held with 3.5-kg gold at Dhaka Airport

BSS
03 February, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 02:17 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate arrested a man and seized 3.498 kilograms (kg) of gold from his possession at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital on Friday night.

The arrested was identified as M Masud Islam who came to Dhaka from Dubai on a flight of Emirates Airlines.

"On a tip-off, the officials detained Masud and searched his body. A total of 28 gold bars, a gold coin/medal were recovered from his possession at that time," Assistant Director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Farhana Begum told BSS today.

The total worth of the seized gold is approximately Taka 3.14 crore, she said.

"He was handed over to the airport police after a case was filed against him in this regard," the official added.

 

 

