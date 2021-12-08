Man held with 2,035 yaba pills in stomach at Dhaka airport

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 04:24 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Airport Armed Police Batallion (APBn) has arrested a man from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka carrying 2,035 yaba pills in his intestines.

The arrestee – Sanjay Kumar, 32, was a passenger of Novoair flight VQ 934 from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka.

After landing in Dhaka, the APBn officials detained him on suspicion. 

During interrogation, he confessed to carrying contraband yaba pills in his stomach.

Md Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of police of Airport APBn confirmed the news. 

Before boarding the flight from Cox's Bazar, Sanjay received the contraband from someone named Shafiq and was supposed to deliver them to Md Arman at Dhaka.

An X-ray was conducted which confirmed the existence of the pills in his stomach.

The pills were removed from his stomach and a case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act.

