Man held with 1kg gold at Chattogram airport 

Customs officials detained a man with 1kg gold estimated to be worth around Tk1 crore at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Wednesday morning.

The detainee Mizanur Rahman, hailing from Lohagara upazila, Narail, arrived from Dubai on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight (BG-148) at 7am on Thursday (16 June).

"Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs Intelligence challenged Mizan and seized six gold bars, 12 gold bangles, 12 gold lockets, 19 iPhones, foreign liquor and cigarettes," AKM Sultan Mahmud, deputy director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), told The Business Standard.

He said, "The seized gold is estimated to be around Tk1 crore."

A case will be filed against the passenger. He will be handed to Patenga police station soon, added the CIID official.

