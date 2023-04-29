Man held with 1 kg gold at Dhaka airport

Members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested a man along with six gold bars and ornaments, weighing around one kg, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka earlier today.

The arrestee was identified as Oli Ahad, 46, son of Bazlu Mia of Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria district.

Based on a tip-off, a team of APBn conducted a drive at the airport area and arrested Ahad around 1:10 am, said Additional SP of Airport Armed Police (AAP) Mohammad Ziaul Haque.

However, according to APBn, Ahad received the gold and who provided the gold to him, could not be known immediately.