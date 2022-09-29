Man gets arrested for robbery weeks after greeting new OC with flowers

Crime

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:32 pm

Related News

Man gets arrested for robbery weeks after greeting new OC with flowers

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:32 pm
Man gets arrested for robbery weeks after greeting new OC with flowers

Moniruzzaman Monir, a 27-year old, appeared with flowers in Gazipur's Gacha Police Station soon after he heard of the arrival of a new officer-in-charge there on 3 September.

A few weeks later, he landed in the same station. But this time, not on his own will. He was brought in, handcuffed, charged with robbery.

Ebrahim Hossain, who had received the floral reception after assuming office as the OC of Gacha Police Station, was shocked upon the ironic encounter with Monir, the youth he had exchanged pleasantries with earlier who was now turned in with criminal offence.

Ebrahim said, whenever a new police officer takes charge at the station, locals come swirling in for a meet and greet.

"People welcome us with flowers as a show of good relations with law enforcers," said Ebrahim.

He mentioned that Moniruzzaman took photos with him on his phone.

To his surprise, last Wednesday (28 September), he learned that Monir was held on accusations of planning and conducting robberies in police stations, as well as being charged for narcotics cases.

"The photo he took with me did not come to any use," said the officer-in-charge while talking with The Business Standard.

He said that if the police maintain professionalism, there is no chance of taking any illegal advantage. The arrest of Monir is an example to this end, he noted.

Bangladesh / Top News

robbery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antara Haldar. Sketch: TBS

Amazon’s satanic mills

9h | Panorama
Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the States

10h | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

10h | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Onion plays role in reducing cholesterol in blood

Onion plays role in reducing cholesterol in blood

30m | Videos
Padma Bridge to get most advanced rail track

Padma Bridge to get most advanced rail track

35m | Videos
When market regulator turns into stock investor

When market regulator turns into stock investor

40m | Videos
Referendums in four Ukrainian regions show support in favour of Russia

Referendums in four Ukrainian regions show support in favour of Russia

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run