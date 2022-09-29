Man gets arrested for robbery weeks after greeting new OC with flowers

Moniruzzaman Monir, a 27-year old, appeared with flowers in Gazipur's Gacha Police Station soon after he heard of the arrival of a new officer-in-charge there on 3 September.

A few weeks later, he landed in the same station. But this time, not on his own will. He was brought in, handcuffed, charged with robbery.

Ebrahim Hossain, who had received the floral reception after assuming office as the OC of Gacha Police Station, was shocked upon the ironic encounter with Monir, the youth he had exchanged pleasantries with earlier who was now turned in with criminal offence.

Ebrahim said, whenever a new police officer takes charge at the station, locals come swirling in for a meet and greet.

"People welcome us with flowers as a show of good relations with law enforcers," said Ebrahim.

He mentioned that Moniruzzaman took photos with him on his phone.

To his surprise, last Wednesday (28 September), he learned that Monir was held on accusations of planning and conducting robberies in police stations, as well as being charged for narcotics cases.

"The photo he took with me did not come to any use," said the officer-in-charge while talking with The Business Standard.

He said that if the police maintain professionalism, there is no chance of taking any illegal advantage. The arrest of Monir is an example to this end, he noted.