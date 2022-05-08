Woman, 2 daughters hacked dead in Manikganj: Husband held

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Angarpara village in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lovely Akter, wife of Asadur Rahman Rubel, Choya Akter, 16, a SSC examinee of Baniajuri Government School and College and Kotha Akter, 12, a class V student of a local primary school.

Rubel is a quack and has a chamber at Baniajuri Bus Stand.

Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said Rubel along with his family used to live at his father-in-law's house.

Recently he borrowed huge amount of money to maintain his family and the couple used to lock into altercation over the matter.

Local people spotted the bodies of the trio at the house in the morning and informed police.

It is suspected that Rubel attacked his wife and two daughters with a sharp weapon at one stage heated argument on Saturday night, leaving them dead.

Later, local people found Rubel lying on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Pachuria in a bid to commit suicide and handed him over to police.