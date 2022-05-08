Woman, 2 daughters hacked dead in Manikganj: Husband held

Crime

UNB
08 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 12:51 pm

Related News

Woman, 2 daughters hacked dead in Manikganj: Husband held

It is suspected that Rubel attacked his wife and two daughters with a sharp weapon at one stage heated argument on Saturday night, leaving them dead.

UNB
08 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 12:51 pm
Woman, 2 daughters hacked dead in Manikganj: Husband held

A 35-year-old woman and her two daughters were hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Angarpara village in Ghior upazila of Manikganj district early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Lovely Akter, wife of Asadur Rahman Rubel, Choya Akter, 16, a SSC examinee of Baniajuri Government School and College and Kotha Akter, 12, a class V student of a local primary school.

Rubel is a quack and has a chamber at Baniajuri Bus Stand.

Riaz Uddin Ahmed Biplab, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said Rubel along with his family used to live at his father-in-law's house. 

Recently he borrowed huge amount of money to maintain his family and the couple used to lock into altercation over the matter.

Local people spotted the bodies of the trio at the house in the morning and informed police.

It is suspected that Rubel attacked his wife and two daughters with a sharp weapon at one stage heated argument on Saturday night, leaving them dead.

Later, local people found Rubel lying on Dhaka-Aricha highway at Pachuria in a bid to commit suicide and handed him over to police.

Bangladesh / Top News

murder / Slaughter to death / Manikganj District

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

3h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

3h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

22h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Kihak Sung face to face with The Business Standard

3h | Videos
How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

15h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

16h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years