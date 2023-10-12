Man to die, another gets 3 years imprisonment for killing mother, daughter in Ctg

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 08:34 pm

The court also fined Belal and Titu Tk50,000 and Tk10,000 respectively. In failure to pay the fine, they will have to suffer six and three more months imprisonment respectively.

Man to die, another gets 3 years imprisonment for killing mother, daughter in Ctg

A Chattogram court on Thursday sentenced a man to death and another person to three years imprisonment for killing a woman and her 10-year-old daughter in 2015.

The convicts are Belal Hossain, 27, of Korbanpur village of Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila and Titu Saha, 46, of Bakhrabad Ranjit Master Bari area of the upazila.

Judge of Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court-6, Sirajam Munira passed the order in presence of two convicts, said additional Public Prosecutor of the Metropolitan Sessions Court Barua Dighu.

The court also fined Belal and Titu Tk50,000 and Tk10,000 respectively. In failure to pay the fine, they will have to suffer six and three more months imprisonment respectively.

According to the prosecution, the victims Nasima Begum and her daughter Rikta Akter Falguni used to live in a rented house in the South Nalapara area of the city.

On 7 May 2015, police recovered the bodies of Nasima Begum and her daughter from the 4th floor of the six-storied building.

Nasima's husband Shah Alam filed a case against unnamed people. On 27 May, police arrested Belal Hossain, cousin of Shah Alam.

Accused Belal Hossain confessed that he had a love affair with garment worker Farzana. He killed the duo and looted Tk111,000, gold ornaments weighing 4 bhori and two mobile phone sets from the house to marry her, reports UNB.

Belal sold the ornaments to Titu Saha, a jeweler's employee in Baklia Ishaq's Pool area of the city.

Based on the information given by Belal, Titu Saha was also arrested by the police.

Later, police submitted the chargesheet to the court on 25 October 2015.

