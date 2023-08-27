Man detained over 'stabbing' wife, son to death in Rajshahi

A man allegedly stabbed his wife and child to death over a domestic dispute in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi district on Saturday afternoon.

The accused Aliul, 30, was detained in this connection.

The deceased Nipa Khatun, 26, and her son Nur Mohammad, 7, were residents of Mohammadpur Purbopara under Panchandar union parishad of Mundumala municipality in Tanore upazila.

Quoting Nipa's family members, Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Tanore police station, said there had long been domestic disputes between the couple.

Nipa and her son had been staying at her father's house in Panchandar area, he said.

Aliul, a resident of Mohammadpur Purbopara, went to his father-in-law's house with a sharp weapon and stabbed his wife and son on Saturday afternoon, leaving both dead on the spot, the OC quoted deceased's family members.

Locals apprehended Aliul and handed him over to police, the OC said, adding that the bodies were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A process was underway to file a case in connection with the murders, the police officer added.