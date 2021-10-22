Man detained from Cox’s Bazar is Cumilla’s Iqbal: Police 

Cumilla police on Friday confirmed that the man, who was detained from Cox's Bazar on Thursday, is Iqbal Hossain, who reportedly kept the Holy Quran at a Cumilla puja mandap.

They confirmed his involvement in the incident.

Police brought Iqbal Hossain to Cumilla from Cox's Bazar on Friday morning.

They also found that Iqbal is not fully unstable.

A special team of Bangladesh Police and district unit police are interrogating him and trying to glean information from him whether there are involvement of any others in the incident.

Police detained him from the sea beach at Sugandha point in Cox's Bazar at 10:15pm on Thursday.

Iqbal, a reported drug addict believed to have placed the holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla that instigated a spate of communal violence, was caught in at least four closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras – one of which was installed to guard fish farming pond.

As police reveal CCTV footage of Iqbal suspiciously roaming around the makeshift mandap at midnight.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said there had been a nationwide manhunt to capture Iqbal, and his apprehension will unravel everything.

Communal tensions swept Cumilla as police recovered a copy of the Quran from a puja mandap in the Nanuar Dighi area on 13 October.

Perpetrators vandalised the mandap over the reported besmirching of the holy scripture, and violence on Hindu communities subsequently erupted in several districts, including Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram and Rangpur, leaving at least six dead and many injured. Zealots vandalised Hindu temples and set houses and businesses of the religious community on fire.

