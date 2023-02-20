Man calls 999 after violating daughter

20 February, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 05:39 pm

Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Representational image. Illustration: Collected

Police on Monday (20 February) arrested a man from the capital's Mirpur area for violating his 13-year old daughter. 

Abdur Rahman Khaa, 33, called the hotline-999 after committing the offence, Mirpur Model Thana's Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Mahshin said in a release today.

The victim resides with her father and younger brother in Mirpur's Paikpara area while her mother lives in Saudi Arabia. 

Abdur Rahman violated his daughter twice on 27 and 28 January night respectively, according to police.

He surrendered at Boalmari police station after the incidents became public. 

The victim's grandmother filed a complaint against him after he was taken to Mirpur police station from Boalmari.

He has been sent to a Dhaka court to record his statement.

