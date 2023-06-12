Man arrested for texting S Alam Group chairman pretending to be military officer

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a man for texting S Alam Group Chairman Saiful Alam Masud in WhatsApp introducing himself as a high-ranking military officer.

Kazi Nurul Hasan (52), a resident of Hathazari, Chattogram, was arrested on Sunday night from the GEC Mor area in the city.

Following the incident, S Alam Group's Manager Mohammad Hossain filed a fraud case against him with Kotwali police station the very night, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Zahidul Kabir told The Business Standard.

The OC said Nurul Hasan identified himself as a high-ranking military officer and sent a message on the WhatsApp of the chairman of S Alam Group. He asked the chairman to call him back.

"Impersonating a government official and sending such a message to the chairman of the country's largest industrial conglomerate is a significant act of fraud," said OC Zahidul.

Nurul was sent to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon, he added.