Man arrested over murder of cousin in Narayanganj

A man named Shujan has been arrested in connection with the murder of his expatriate cousin, Al Amin Hossain, in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

Police recovered Al Amin's stabbed body from a shoal on the Meghna River on Friday afternoon.

He appeared to have been killed by a blow to the head with a sharp weapon, according to the police.

The victim's uncle, Abdul Khaleq, said, "Shujan picked up Al Amin, father of a child, from his house on Thursday afternoon to visit some place. Family members found their mobile phones switched off after making calls to their numbers, with no sign of their return home until night. At one stage, Shujan returned home alone. When asked about Al Amin, he claimed to know nothing about him. Suspicious of his words, Al Amin's family members handed him over to Sonargaon Thana."

In the meantime, Khaleq continued, news of a body being found in Meghna Char reached us, and Al Amin's body was subsequently identified.

Sonargaon Thana's Officer-in-Charge, Kamruzzaman, said the murder scene falls under the jurisdiction of Meghna Thana in Cumilla.

"Meghna Thana police recovered the body and handed it over to Sonargaon Thana," said Kamruzzaman, adding that the body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy.