Man arrested over death threat to Barrister Suman

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 09:31 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Bangladesh Police has arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill Habiganj-4 Member of Parliament Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner KN Roy Niyati confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (9 July). 

Earlier on 30 June, Suman filed a general diary (GD) with the capital's Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station, seeking security for his life. 

Suman mentioned in the GD that on 27 June, the officer-in-charge of Chunarughat Police Station in Habiganj called him and told him that an unknown group was active to kill the lawmaker.

