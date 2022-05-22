Man arrested for killing wife, children in Narsingdi

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:50 pm

Representational image.Picture: Collected
Representational image.Picture: Collected

Police have arrested a man for killing his wife and two children in Belabo upazila of Narsingdi. 

Enaet Hossen Mannan, superintendent of police at Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Narsingdi, told the media this afternoon (22 May).

Earlier this morning, police recovered the bodies of Rahima, 36, and her two children – Rabbi, 12, and Rakiba, 7, — from Babla village of the upazila. 

Meanwhile, Gias Uddin claimed that one of his neighbours, with whom he had a feud, is the one who committed the murder. 

Gias said he had gone to Gazipur last Saturday and returned this morning only to find his wife and children's blood stained bodies. 

The PBI started investigating the incident alongside the police shortly after the murder was reported. 

PBI Superintendent of Police Enayet Hossain Mannan told reporters, upon tracking Gias' mobile phone, they found out he did not go to Gazipur at all and was in fact, in the vicinity of the house. 

The law enforcers also learned about an extra-marital affair he had. Being suspicious on these grounds, they interrogated Gias and he finally admitted his involvement in the killings. 

"Gias said he killed his wife and two children by hitting them with a cricket bat and used a knife while they were asleep at night," Enayet said. 

He has to be questioned further to find out the reason behind the murder, the PBI official added.

