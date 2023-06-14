Man arrested after wife, daughter found dead in Dhaka's Badda

Crime

UNB
14 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 12:09 pm

Man arrested after wife, daughter found dead in Dhaka's Badda

UNB
14 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 12:09 pm
Man arrested after wife, daughter found dead in Dhaka&#039;s Badda

A 33-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Dhaka's Merul Badda today.

The deceased were identified as Bristi Akter, wife of Selim, and their daughter Sanja Marwa.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Police camp, said Selim found Bristi and Sanja unconscious early this morning.

They were taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared them dead around 5:30am.

Police suspected that both of them were strangled to death, and arrested Selim in this connection.

 

arrest / merul badda

