Man arrested 6 months after killing 2 autorickshaw drivers in Faridpur

Police have arrested Rashed Kabir, the main accused in the murders of two autorickshaw drivers in Madhukhali of Faridpur.

He was arrested on Monday (18 August) afternoon from the capital's Gulshan-2, confirmed Superintendent of Faridpur Police Md Shahjahan.

Rashed Kabir, hailing from Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh, killed two people in the months of January and February and fled after stealing their autorickshaws.

Police sources said the accused Rashed Kabir confessed to committing the double murder and stealing the autorickshaws during the initial interrogation. The arrested accused will be produced before the court today.

The police also said there are several other cases against him in different police stations in the country.

According to SP Shahjahan, Madukhali police station received information that a body was found in Murardia village of Jahapur Union in Faridpur on 4 January. Later. locals identified the body as Jihad alias Joy, an autorickshaw driver in the area, who had left home a day earlier and had been missing ever since. Jihad's autorickshaw had been missing since his body was found.

On 9 February, locals informed police about a dead body found in Bakshipur village of Raipur Union under Madhukhali police station in Faridpur. The victim was identified as Nayan Sardar, as confirmed by his father.

Nayan Sardar, who was also an autorickshaw driver by profession, went missing a day before his body was found. The miscreants stole his autorickshaw after killing him.