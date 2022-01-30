Man agreed to stay in jail instead of cousin for Tk5k monthly: RAB

Crime

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:09 pm

Shohag alias Boro Shohag was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a man in Kadamtali, but later got his cousin to agree to take his place in prison for Tk5,000 a month, and then went into hiding, Rapid Action Battalion said today.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the absconding criminal when he came for his 2nd dose of vaccine at Sir Salimullah Medical Mitford Hospital on Saturday (29 January).

The information was disclosed at a press conference at RAB Media Centre today.

In 2010, Shohag was the main accused in the Kadamtali murder. Four years later, he got bail and fled. Two years after that, a local court sentenced him to life imprisonment in absentia.

Following the verdict, Shohag devised a way out of serving his life sentence and managed to get his cousin, Hossain, to agree to swap identities and go to prison in Shohag's place.

Shohag told Hossain that he would get him out in just 3 months and would pay him Tk5,000 per month for serving the sentence on his behalf.

Hossain, now impersonating Shohag in jail, surrendered to the court in 2016 and requested bail. But his plea was denied and he continues to remain in custody.

A journalist brought Shohag and Hossain's ploy to the court's notice in 2021. Later, the court ordered the jail authorities to submit a report by investigating the matter.

The report highlighted discrepancies in the descriptions of the original Shohag, who was arrested back in 2010, and the fake Shohag, who is currently in jail.

RAB's operations and intelligence teams have been working to nab the real Shohag since August 2021. The Special Sessions Court and the Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 issued an arrest warrant against the real accused (Shohag).

Shohag got wind of the investigation and started making preparations to flee the country. He changed his national identity card, made a new passport and collected a United Arab Emirates tourist visa.

Before leaving, he went to the Mitford Hospital yesterday to take his second dose of Covid jab. A team of RAB-10, who was on his tail, apprehended him and made the arrest.

RAB officials said in the media briefing that a total of 10 cases against Shohag have been filed in different police stations including 2 murder cases, 2 arms cases and 6 drug cases.

 

