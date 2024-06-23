Madrasa teacher arrested over molesting student in Chuadanga

UNB
23 June, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 12:52 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

A madrasa teacher was arrested on Saturday night (22 June) following allegations of molesting a student at Azizul Ulum Qawmi Madrasa and Orphanage in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga.

The accused, Abdus Salam, reportedly molested the student near the madrasa's restroom and warned him not to disclose the abuse to anyone, according to the case statement.

The harassment continued even before the student went home for the Eid holidays.

After the holidays, the student was reluctant to go back to the madrasa. When pressured by his family, he revealed the abuse, bringing the incident to light.

The student's father subsequently filed a case against Abdus Salam at the local police station. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrested the teacher and took him to Alamdanga police station, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sheikh Abdul Gani.

