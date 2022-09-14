Madrasa student 'sodomised' in Gazipur; 4 teachers held

UNB
14 September, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 02:27 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four madrasa teachers have been arrested for allegedly sodomising a minor boy in Gazipur city, police said Wednesday.

Of the arrestees, the main accused has been identified as Shanto Islam alias A Rahman, 22.

A case was filed with Gacha police on 12 September, following a complaint lodged by the boy's father, said Md Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

According to the case statement, Shanto sexually assaulted the boy in his room in the madrasa on 8 September. Later, the boy returned home and narrated his ordeal to his father.

"On 12 September, the boy's father approached the madrasa authorities. When the authorities did not act, his father lodged a complaint at Gacha police station," the deputy commissioner said.

Following the complaint, when the law enforcers went to arrest the accused teacher, the principal of the madrasa, along with two other teachers, obstructed them.

Later police arrested all of them under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act, added the officer.

