Luring victims to China: 2 members of human trafficking ring arrested in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 10:39 pm

Related News

Luring victims to China: 2 members of human trafficking ring arrested in Dhaka

Five victims were also rescued from a flat at Uttara Sector 12 during the drive

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 10:39 pm
Police produced arrested Chinese national Jisao Suhui to a Khagrachhari court today (9 June). Photo: Collected
Police produced arrested Chinese national Jisao Suhui to a Khagrachhari court today (9 June). Photo: Collected

Police have arrested two members of a human trafficking gang for allegedly luring people and trafficking them to China.

A special team of Khagrachhari district police conducted raids in the capital's Uttara and Bashundhara areas and arrested two people including a Chinese national yesterday (8 June) and this evening. 

Five victims were also rescued from a flat at Uttara Sector 12 during the drive.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Briefing media today (9 June), Khagrachhari Police Super Mukta Dhar said this gang had been trafficking young people from the Chattogram Hill Tracts to China with promises of high salaries and benefits. 

She said following the investigation of two separate general diaries filed on 2 June, Khagrachhari's Panchhari police arrested the gang leader, Heli Chakma alias Sumi, and her husband Jisao Suhui in separate drives.

Shafiul Azam, officer-in-charge of Panchhari Police Station, said the statements of five rescued victims were taken under section 164 in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Khagrachhari this evening. 

Later, they were handed over to their families.

One of the victims, Nirasha Chakma, told reporters that Heli Chakma had contacted her through social media, offering a high-paying job opportunity in China. 

She was asked to go to Dhaka and given Tk5,000 for the trip. 

Upon arriving in Dhaka, Nirasha said her phone was taken away, cutting off communication. 

She was rescued with the help of police after informing her elder sister about the situation.

Top News

human trafficking / China / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

7h | Explorer
For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

9h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

12h | Panorama
Fresh mangoes prior to preserving. Photo: Asif Zapata

Want to enjoy fresh mangoes all year round? Here’s how!

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

54m | Videos
What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

What is the salary of the Prime Minister and President of India?

3h | Videos
As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

As for the swearing-in ceremony of the heads of state and government in each country

4h | Videos