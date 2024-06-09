Luring victims to China: 2 members of human trafficking ring arrested in Dhaka

Police have arrested two members of a human trafficking gang for allegedly luring people and trafficking them to China.

A special team of Khagrachhari district police conducted raids in the capital's Uttara and Bashundhara areas and arrested two people including a Chinese national yesterday (8 June) and this evening.

Five victims were also rescued from a flat at Uttara Sector 12 during the drive.

Briefing media today (9 June), Khagrachhari Police Super Mukta Dhar said this gang had been trafficking young people from the Chattogram Hill Tracts to China with promises of high salaries and benefits.

She said following the investigation of two separate general diaries filed on 2 June, Khagrachhari's Panchhari police arrested the gang leader, Heli Chakma alias Sumi, and her husband Jisao Suhui in separate drives.

Shafiul Azam, officer-in-charge of Panchhari Police Station, said the statements of five rescued victims were taken under section 164 in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Khagrachhari this evening.

Later, they were handed over to their families.

One of the victims, Nirasha Chakma, told reporters that Heli Chakma had contacted her through social media, offering a high-paying job opportunity in China.

She was asked to go to Dhaka and given Tk5,000 for the trip.

Upon arriving in Dhaka, Nirasha said her phone was taken away, cutting off communication.

She was rescued with the help of police after informing her elder sister about the situation.