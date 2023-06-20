Local newspaper office vandalised in Khulna

The office of Daily Desh Sanjog newspaper in Khulna was attacked and vandalised in the Ful Market area on Tuesday.

Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Khulna Sadar Police Station, said CCTV footage was picked up from the spot.

CCTV footage showed six or seven persons wearing helmets and on four motorbikes arrived at the office with sharp weapons in their hands. They vandalised windows of the office and also attacked and ransacked the Kakan Printing and Publication office nearby.

The police officer further said, "We have launched a drive to identify and arrest the miscreants. A case is being filed in this regard."