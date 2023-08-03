Leguna driver beaten to death in the capital

UNB
03 August, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 01:41 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A leguna driver was beaten to death by four to five passengers of a car in Dhaka's Panthapath on Wednesday.

The incident happened in front of Bashundhara City Market around 11:45pm on Wednesday, when the leguna, while being pushed to the nearest CNG pump, collided with the car.

The deceased was identified as Md Sabuj, 35.

As leguna ran out of gas, Sabuj and his associates were taking it to the gas pump in front of Kawranbazar fish market, said his associates Md Jamal and Mintu.

On the way, the leguna collided with the car in front of Bashundhara City. Then, the car's passengers got out of the car and punched Sabuj indiscriminately, leaving him unconscious, they said.

Following the incident, Sabuj was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead at 11:25 pm, they said.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, confirmed the matter. He said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

All the people in the car were drunk, added Sabuj's associates.

"A rearview mirror of the car was broken after the Laguna hit it. The passengers of the car beat up Sabuj and fled on the vehicle," Apurba Hasan, chief of Tejgaon Police Station, told media. 

Police are working to identify the car and arrest the passengers, he added.

