Lazz Pharma medicine shop in Ctg fined Tk1 lakh for storing unauthorised, expired items 

A mobile court of the Chattogram district administration imposed Tk1 lakh as a fine to the Lazz Pharma medicine shop over selling and storing unauthorised, adulterated and expired items.

Executive magistrate Mohammad Imran Mahmud Dalim, while conducting an anti-adulteration drive in cooperation with district administration and police personnel this afternoon (4 June), imposed the penalty on the owner of Lazz Pharma in the city's GEC area under Panchlaish thana.

The executive magistrate said the fine was imposed for storing unauthorised and expired medicine items.