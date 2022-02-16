Laxmipur farmer murder: 5 to walk the gallows, 3 get life term

A Laxmipur court has sentenced five people to death and three others to life imprisonment in the 2018 murder case of farmer Ali Akbar.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict on Wednesday (16 February) morning.

The court sentenced Jasim Uddin, 32, Nur Mia, 68, Safiqur Rahman, 52, Md Touhir Hossain, 35 and Md Rubel Hossain, 28 to death; Md Jewel, 29, Rahela Begum, 36 and Moktar Hossain 30 were given life sentences. Three others in the case were acquitted; they are - Umme Habiba, Osman Kabiraj and Mosharraf Hossain Mashu.

"The state and the plaintiffs are satisfied with the verdict which has been passed on the basis of testimonial evidence," Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Jasim Uddin of the District Judge Court told The Business Standard.

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Ali Akbar's eldest son and also the plaintiff in the case, Tahirul Islam, demanded the implementation of the verdict soon.

Although the plaintiff's lawyer Mizanur Rahman Munshi said a fair trial has been served in the case, the defendant's lawyer Advocate Manjur Jilani decried the verdict saying that they will move to the High Court against the judgment.

According to the prosecution and the case statement, 70-year-old farmer Ali Akbar, who hailed from Uttar Char Banshi Union of Laxmipur's Raipur Upazila, was hacked to death by the convicts over previous enmity on 7 September 2018. Following the incident, Tahirul Islam filed a case with Raipur police station accusing 10 people.

Testimony of the 18 witnesses was recorded over the incident.

Wednesday's verdict was pronounced after police submitted the chargesheet accusing 11 people in April 2019.