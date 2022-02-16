Laxmipur farmer murder: 5 to walk the gallows, 3 get life term

Crime

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 03:17 pm

Related News

Laxmipur farmer murder: 5 to walk the gallows, 3 get life term

According to the prosecution and the case statement, 70-year-old farmer Ali Akbar was hacked to death by the convicts over previous enmity on 7 September 2018

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 03:17 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A Laxmipur court has sentenced five people to death and three others to life imprisonment in the 2018 murder case of farmer Ali Akbar.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict on Wednesday (16 February) morning. 

The court sentenced Jasim Uddin, 32, Nur Mia, 68, Safiqur Rahman, 52, Md Touhir Hossain, 35 and Md Rubel Hossain, 28 to death; Md Jewel, 29, Rahela Begum, 36 and Moktar Hossain 30 were given life sentences.  Three others in the case were acquitted; they are - Umme Habiba, Osman Kabiraj and Mosharraf Hossain Mashu.

"The state and the plaintiffs are satisfied with the verdict which has been passed on the basis of testimonial evidence," Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Jasim Uddin of the District Judge Court told The Business Standard. 

Expressing satisfaction over the verdict, Ali Akbar's eldest son and also the plaintiff in the case, Tahirul Islam, demanded the implementation of the verdict soon.

Although the plaintiff's lawyer Mizanur Rahman Munshi said a fair trial has been served in the case, the defendant's lawyer Advocate Manjur Jilani decried the verdict saying that they will move to the High Court against the judgment.

According to the prosecution and the case statement, 70-year-old farmer Ali Akbar, who hailed from Uttar Char Banshi Union of Laxmipur's Raipur Upazila, was hacked to death by the convicts over previous enmity on 7 September 2018. Following the incident, Tahirul Islam filed a case with Raipur police station accusing 10 people.

Testimony of the 18 witnesses was recorded over the incident. 

Wednesday's verdict was pronounced after police submitted the chargesheet accusing 11 people in April 2019.

Bangladesh / Top News

death sentence / killing / Lakshmipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

4h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

2h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

5h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

21h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

21h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

21h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director