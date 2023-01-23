Kuril accident: Driver, helper of Victor Paribahan bus arrested

Police have arrested the driver and helper of a Victor Paribahan bus that killed a Northern University student on Sunday (22 January) afternoon at Kuril in the capital.

The arrestees are bus driver Md Liton, 38, and helper Md Abul Khair, 22.

The duo were nabbed from the city on Monday morning after a case under the Bangladesh Road Transport Act, 2018, was filed with Bhatara police station yesterday.

Legal action is underway against the accused driver and helper of the bus, according to a press release issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Nadia Akter, a first-year student of the pharmacy department at Northern University, was riding a motorcycle with a friend when she was crushed under the bus's wheels in front of Jamuna Future Park on the Kuril-Bishwa Road area at around 1pm on Sunday.



The bus was seized immediately although the bus driver and helper fled the scene.

Following the accident, students took to the streets near the Kawla footover bridge area leaving vehicles stuck in gridlock from the Airport area to Badda-Kuril for several hours.