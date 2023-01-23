Kuril accident: Driver, helper of Victor Paribahan bus arrested

Crime

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

Kuril accident: Driver, helper of Victor Paribahan bus arrested

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 11:19 am
Kuril accident: Driver, helper of Victor Paribahan bus arrested

Police have arrested the driver and helper of a Victor Paribahan bus that killed a Northern University student on Sunday (22 January) afternoon at Kuril in the capital.

The arrestees are bus driver Md Liton, 38, and helper Md Abul Khair, 22.

The duo were nabbed from the city on Monday morning after a case under the Bangladesh Road Transport Act, 2018, was filed with Bhatara police station yesterday.

Legal action is underway against the accused driver and helper of the bus, according to a press release issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

University student dies as bus hits motorcycle at Kuril

Nadia Akter, a first-year student of the pharmacy department at Northern University, was riding a motorcycle with a friend when she was crushed under the bus's wheels in front of Jamuna Future Park on the Kuril-Bishwa Road area at around 1pm on Sunday.
 
The bus was seized immediately although the bus driver and helper fled the scene.

Following the accident, students took to the streets near the Kawla footover bridge area leaving vehicles stuck in gridlock from the Airport area to Badda-Kuril for several hours.

Bangladesh / Top News

Kuril / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

46m | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

16m | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

15h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

14h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

17h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port