KU teacher sent to jail for allegedly battering wife for dowry

A Khulna Court has sent a lecturer of Khulna University to jail denying him bail in a case that accused him of torturing his wife for dowry.

The accused is Sadhan Chandra Swarnakar, a lecturer of the Department of Environmental Sciences of the university.

Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Judge Md Tariqul Islam handed the order turning down the bail petition on Thursday (3 March).

On 31 January, Puja Swarnakar, the accused's wife, filed a case in the court of Khulna Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam alleging that her husband tortured her for dowry.

The plaintiff's counsel Lawyer Abu Huraira Sohel said Sadhan started torturing Puja since their marriage in 2020 demanding dowry.

In the latest incident on 7 January, Sadhan allegedly tortured Puja and threw her out of the house. Later, Puja's family members admitted her to Khulna General Hospital after noticing injury marks on her body.

Later, the court summoned Sadhan for appearing before the court on Thursday.