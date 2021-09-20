Krishak League leader shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
20 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 03:02 pm

Representational image: Collected
Representational image: Collected

A local leader of Bangladesh Krishak League has been shot dead by miscreants in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sarwar Kamal, general secretary of Fasiakhali Union Krishak League.

Police recovered his bullet-hit body from Ghonarpara in Fasiakhali Ward 9 early Monday.

Mohiuddin, a UP member of the union's 9th ward, said that Sarwar called him around 3 am. After receiving his call, he went to his house and saw Sarwar's body lying in the yard of his house.

"His wife was not at home at the time.  After talking to the victim's cousin and neighbours, I came to know that Sarwar had called many of them after being attacked.  Meanwhile, when his brother-in-law opened the door, the miscreants chased him too. There was a group of 4/5 miscreants."

However, no one could recognize the miscreants.

Cox's Bazar Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiqul Islam said on information they recovered the body.

However, he also mentioned that the investigation is underway.

