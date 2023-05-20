KNF leader arrested in Bandarban

Members of Bangladesh Army, during a drive, arrested a leader of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Ruma Bazar in Bandarban district on Friday.

The arrestee was identified as Longa Khumi (40), son of Ancha Khumi, of Ruma upazila. He was also a district correspondent of the Daily Manab Zamin.

Tipped off, a team of Bangladesh Army conducted the drive and arrested Longa Khumi from the Ruma Bazar area on Friday afternoon, Md Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ruma Police Station, confirmed. He was handed over to police last night.

Later, he was sent to jail after being produced before the court.

Jashim Uddin, former secretary of Ruma upazila unit of BNP, said Longa took part in the union parishad election from BNP in 2016.

According to sources in the security forces, Longa had long been under the surveillance of the army, as they got a list of KNF top leaders. Nathan Bom was listed as president of the group and Longa was listed as assistant foreign secretary, according to that. Longa was also vice-president of Kuki-Chin National Development Organization (KNDO) in 2008.

Longa was aware of the movement of the army patrol team and informed KNF members, according to security forces.