Serial killer in guise of baul

Crime

Helal, alias Baul Selim, allegedly murdered at least three people throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s

Helal Hossain alias Baul Selim. Photo: Collected
Helal Hossain alias Baul Selim. Photo: Collected

Once a ruthless killer known for his brutality in northern Bangladesh, Helal Hossain posed as a Baul Selim Fakir for some 20 years in different parts of the country evading the law. 

However, a music video he featured in turned out to be the reckoning bell. 

Helal, alias Baul Selim, murdered at least three people throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. 

A Bagura court sentenced him to life in prison for murdering Mahmudul Hasan Bidyut of Bagura in 2001. Evading arrest, he was reportedly leading a new life under the guise of a Baul singer.

Helal was also named as one of the key accused in at least two other murder cases. He was arrested in 2015 in a theft case filed at Bagura Sadar Police Station in 2010. 

However, after getting out on bail in 2015, Helal absconded the law as the verdict for Bidyut murder was delivered the same year. 

After nearly seven years, a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) managed to arrest Helal from Bhairab Railway Station on Wednesday (12 January). 

In a press briefing Thursday (13 January) RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the convict was identified through a viral music video of "Bhanga Tori Chera Pal" by singer Paulash. 

RAB was tipped off about six months ago about Helal when a person claimed that the model of the song posted on YouTube was accused in the Biddyut murder case in Bagura in 2001.

Helal featured in the song released in 2016 as a Baul artist. The video reportedly gained nearly 45 million views on YouTube and went viral across social media. 

 

The video earned praises from viewers for its music and Helal was lauded for his performance. However, nobody knew that a disguised killer was being paraded online. 

Mahmudul Hasan Bidyut, 20, of Bagura Sadar was brutally hacked to death over asserting dominance. Helal was an absconding fugitive in that case. 

Helal was also accused in the Bishnu murder case in Bagura in 1997. Following the killing, he reportedly became infamous in the area for his brutality. 

In 2006, Helal was also named in charge sheet as one of the prime accused in the Rabiul murder case. This time also, the murder took place over asserting dominance. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

2h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

4h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

1d | Panorama

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

7m | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

17m | Videos
Low priced shoe market

Low priced shoe market

2h | Videos
Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

18h | Videos

