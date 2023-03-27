Kidnapped college girl rescued from Cox's Bazar, 1 held

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday (27 March) rescued a college girl from Cox's Bazar's Kalatali area a week after she was abducted from Mirpur-12 area of the city.

Law enforcers also arrested a youth, Arafat Hossain Rubai, 22, who confessed to the kidnapping during a primary interrogation, said RAB-15 Assistant Director (Law and Media) ASP Shamsul Alam Khan.

According to a RAB release, the victim's parents filed a case after she went missing on 21 March.

In the case statement, they alleged that Arafat Rubai proposed to their daughter and started harassing her after being rejected.

As they complained to the youth's parents, he became even furious after which their daughter went missing on 21 March afternoon.

Responding to the lawsuit, RAB traced Rubai's location and rescued the girl from Cox's Bazar this afternoon.

Earlier on 25 March, RAB rescued a schoolgirl from Kalatali area and arrested one person.