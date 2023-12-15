Kidnapped after killing: Arrested mother-son reveal new details into murder of 13-year-old in Ctg

Thirteen-year-old Md Abdullah went missing on Wednesday morning. Hours after, his family received a call from kidnappers, seeking Tk10 lakh in ransom for his release. The family failed to meet the kidnappers' demand. Abdullah's body was found wrapped in a sack near Chattogram's EPZ police station area the next morning.

However, police investigation has revealed new twists into the crime after a 15-year-old teenager and his mother were arrested on Friday in a case filed over the kidnap and murder by the victim's father.

During police interrogations, the arrestees said they had never kidnapped Abdullah.

Ali Hossain, deputy commissioner of City Detective Police, said Abdullah hailed from Kanthalia upazila of Jhalkathi and was the son of Bara Balai Mahmud Hossain Talukdar. His parents reside in Cement Crossing Ali Shah Mazar Gali within the jurisdiction of Chittagong EPZ police station and worked in a garments factory.

Student of a madrasa in Mathbaria of Pirojpur, Abdullah was visiting his parents during a vacation. On Wednesday, he went out to play with friends from the area.

"However, at one point, Abdullah got engaged in a dispute with a friend [the arrested teenager] over playing a mobile game. The dispute soon turned violent and Abdullah's friend punched him in the throat, which caused his unexpected death.

"When the 15-year-old teenager's mother Hafiza Begum, 35, came to know about the death of Abdullah, she along with her son made a plan to cover up the crime. According to their plan the boy made a call to Abdullah's father and demanded Tk10 ransom," said the deputy commissioner.

He added, "Later, the perpetrators wrapped the child's body in a sack and dumped it in a drain between two buildings from where police recovered the body. After the recovery, DB police started looking into the matter and managed to unfold the mystery of the murder by arresting the mother and son in just six hours", the DC said.

Police officials also said Abdullah and the accused teenager were once classmates and lived nearby.