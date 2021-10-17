Khelafat Andolon ameer among 21 arrested over Friday's post-Jumma clashes

Police have arrested Khelafat Andolon Ameer Maolana Zafrullah Khan among 21 in two cases filed over Friday's clashes between police and mullahs outraged by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla.

The cases were filed by police with Paltan and Ramna police stations early Saturday, on charges including assault on police, obstruction of government work and vandalism.

Some 4,000 people were made accused in the cases.

Only a few names were mentioned in the cases and police have already arrested 21 including the Khelafat Andolon chief.

Paltan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salauddin Mia said that the case filed with his police station accuses 11 people by their names, to go with some 2,000-2,500 unnamed people. Several people, including Zafrullah Khan, were arrested in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, Ramna police station OC Monirul Islam said a case was filed with the police station mentioning 10 people by name, while the number of unnamed is between 1,400-1,500.

Friday's clashes erupted at the capital's Kakrail and Bijoynagar areas as mullahs brought out a procession in protest against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla, where very little evidence has emerged to support the original allegation.

The mullahs brought out the procession after coming out from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Jumma prayers.

Another separate procession was brought out in Chawkbazar the same day.

It too clashed with police trying to obstruct them.