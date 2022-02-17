Khan Bahadur Group MD arrested in cheque fraud case

Tejgaon police have arrested Khan Bahadur Group Managing Director Moinuddin Ahmed Chowdhury in a cheque fraud case filed by Bangladesh Finance.

He was arrested from his office at the capital's Banani area Thursday (17 February). He was later taken to Tejgaon Police Station, according to a media release issued by Bangladesh Finance.

The arrestee, Moinuddin, is the eldest son of former Chittagong City Corporation mayor Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury and managing director of Amanat Marine Works Limited.

Bangladesh Finance filed a case against him after finding evidence of cheque forgery.

Several members of Moinuddin's family are facing a number of charges of loan default, read the media release.

The court has already issued arrest warrants against Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury and his two sons in several cases filed for cheque fraud.

Moinuddin will be produced in court today, police said.