Kettle Jahangir: From tea seller to Tk400cr peon

Tea was his livelihood. Operating a tea stall in Mirpur and peddling tea during political gatherings in Paltan earned him the nickname "Kettle Jahangir". He is also recognised by this name in his hometown of Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali.

Chatkhil residents told TBS that Jahangir's life changed after the grenade attack on 21 August 2004.

Jahangir claimed to have been injured in the attack and helped transport the wounded to the hospital. Although identifying as an Awami League activist even before the incident, his involvement with the party intensified afterwards.

His circumstances improved further when the Awami League won the 2008 national elections following the army-backed caretaker government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday disclosed that she took action against a former peon who had amassed Tk400 crore in wealth. This revelation sparked nationwide attention and raised questions about the individual's identity.

While the PM did not mention any name, TBS has learned that the person in question is Jahangir Alam or "Kettle Jahangir".

Jahangir initially served at Sheikh Hasina's residence Sudha Sadan even during her opposition days, responsible for delivering food and water during various programmes, also earning him the nickname "Pani Jahangir".

After Sheikh Hasina became prime minister, he continued in his role within her household.

However, Jahangir began identifying himself as a personal assistant to the prime minister and amassed wealth, claiming to wield significant lobbying influence. He accumulated substantial assets in both Noakhali and Dhaka.

A notification issued by the Prime Minister's Office on 6 December stated that Jahangir had been misrepresenting himself as Sheikh Hasina's personal assistant.

It clarified that Jahangir has no affiliation with the prime minister or her office. It urged everyone to exercise caution in dealing with him and advised seeking assistance from law enforcement agencies if necessary.

Jahangir Alam's personal mobile phone was found switched off when trying to inquire about the huge wealth. According to multiple sources, after the prime minister's speech, he turned off his mobile phone and went into hiding.

Politics and power

Jahangir entered the political arena after amassing wealth. He even collected an Awami League nomination paper for the 12th National Parliament election in the Noakhali-1 constituency.

However, after being rejected by the ruling party, he declared himself an independent candidate. Subsequently, he withdrew from the election.

He invested significantly in Noakhali to support his bid for a parliamentary seat. Before the 12th national elections, he conducted extensive campaign meetings, often with large groups.

He spent substantial sums on these gatherings and frequently invited influential government ministers and dignitaries to his area. Besides, he used helicopters for transportation.

Locals allege that since 2008, Jahangir exerted control over the upazila and police administrations in Noakhali and Chatkhil. He reportedly influenced transfers of upazila officials.

A former vice president of Noakhali District Awami League, Jahangir allegedly wielded influence to secure his brother's election as chairman of Khilpara union in Chatkhil three times. He also supported Mohammadullah, one of his followers, in becoming the mayor of Chatkhil municipality.

Massive wealth

Sources said Jahangir owns multiple plots and apartments in Dhaka. He purchased a 2,500 square feet apartment in Dhanmondi under his wife's name and possesses an eight-storey house in Maijdee, Noakhali, also registered under his wife's name.

Jahangir also owns two shops – one in Mohammadpur and another in Newmarket—in Dhaka. Additionally, he possesses a seven-storey building and two flats in Mirpur.

In his affidavit for the 12th national elections, Jahangir reported an annual income breakdown as follows: Tk4 lakh from agriculture, Tk11.5 lakh from house and shop rent, Tk9 lakh from shares, savings bonds, and bank deposits, Tk6 lakh from employment, and Tk5.5 lakh from other sources, totaling around Tk50 lakh annually.

Jahangir also has assets including Tk2.5 crore in his name and about Tk1.25 crore in his wife's bank account. He holds a DPS of Tk2.75 lakh and an FDR of Tk1.25 crore. His car is registered under his wife's name, and he owns shares worth crores in several companies. Additionally, he has invested Tk6 crore in a partnership firm.

Meanwhile, the central bank on Monday (15 July) asked financial institutions to freeze the bank accounts of Jahangir Alam, his wife Kamrun Nahar, and their associated institutions.

The central bank has directed all financial institutions to submit comprehensive details, including account opening forms, within five working days.