Kazakhstan national killed in Rooppur Nuke plant site

A Kazakhstan national was killed and another injured at a house in Ishwardi Rooppur Residential Project Green city under Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Pabna district Saturday (26 March) night.

The deceased was identified as Vladimir Soviet, an employee of contractor firm Nikim at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of Pabna Police, said after getting information from locals, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Vladimir around 8:30pm from a room of Building no 6 of the Green City Project.

"The body bore several stab injury marks. Another Kazakhstan national was also found injured in the room and he was sent to Dhaka for treatment," said the SP.

Three Belarus nationals were detained from the area for their involvement in the killing.