Kazakhstan national killed in Rooppur Nuke plant site

Crime

UNB
27 March, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 02:48 pm

Related News

Kazakhstan national killed in Rooppur Nuke plant site

UNB
27 March, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 02:48 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A Kazakhstan national was killed and another injured at a house in Ishwardi Rooppur Residential Project Green city under Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Pabna district Saturday (26 March) night.

The deceased was identified as Vladimir Soviet, an employee of contractor firm Nikim at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of Pabna Police, said after getting information from locals, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Vladimir around 8:30pm from a room of Building no 6 of the Green City Project.

"The body bore several stab injury marks. Another Kazakhstan national was also found injured in the room and he was sent to Dhaka for treatment," said the SP.

Three Belarus nationals were detained from the area for their involvement in the killing.

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / worker dies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

1h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

3h | Mode
Kaan Terzioglu. Photo: Collected

Bringing all under 4G coverage top priority of Banglalink: VEON CEO

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2h | Videos
Day outing at Thikana

Day outing at Thikana

2h | Videos
Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

Kawasaki to be manufactured in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

Most expensive OSCAR dresses of all time

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market