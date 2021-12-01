Katakhali mayor Abbas arrested for remark on Bangabandhu's mural 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Abbas Ali, mayor of Katakhali municipality in Rajshahi's Paba upazila, for making derogatory comment on installing a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city.

A team of RAB arrested him from Hotel Razmoni Ishakha in the capital's Kakrail area, according to sources.

On 22 November, an audio clip of Abbas went viral on social media, where he was heard saying that he would not allow the installation of a mural of Bangabandhu at the Rajshahi City Gate as it would violate the Islamic Sharia law.

Later on 26 November, the Rajshahi unit of Awami League expelled his membership in its executive committee following the incident.

However, in a Facebook live streaming Friday, Abbas claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy.

The Katakhali mayor said he made some comments regarding the installation of Bangabandhu's mural after being influenced by the words of an Islamic scholar.

"But, I did not make any derogatory comment on Bangabandhu," he claimed.

