Jubo League leader shot dead in Cumilla

A Jubo League leader was shot dead by three unidentified persons in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla.

Video footage of the incident shows the shooting unfolded within seconds. Jamal Hossain, convener of Titas Upazila Juba League, was standing in front of a stall in Gouripur market of Daudkandi around 8pm on Sunday.

Three persons dressed in burqas appeared, shot Jamal in the back and immediately left the scene.

Hailing from Titas Upazila, Jamal Hossain had his own business in Gouripur market of Daudkandi.

When contacted, Jamal's elder brother Kamal Hossain refused to comment.

Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are working to catch the shooters, said Cumilla Superintendent of Police Abdul Mannan.