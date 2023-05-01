Jubo League leader shot dead in Cumilla

TBS Report
01 May, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 10:19 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A Jubo League leader was shot to death by miscreants at Gauripur West Bazar of Daudkandi upazila in Cumilla on Sunday night (30 April).

The deceased is Jamal Hossain, son of Fazlul Haque and resident of Ziarkandi village of Titas upazila.

He was joint convener of Jubo League's Titas upazila unit.

As per locals, Jamal was a businessman based in the Gauripur market. Yesterday evening they heard the sound of gunshots from inside the market.

Later they found Jamal lying there and took him to the hospital immediately. At the time, locals also saw three men fleeing wearing burqas.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Daudkandi Upazila Health Officer Tauhid Al-Hasan said, "Jamal was brought to our hospital at around 8:30pm.

"He was shot. His body has already been handed over to his family."

Contacted, Md Asaduzzaman, in charge of Gouripur police outpost, said that they are looking into the matter. "Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation."

Jamal's body is currently kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

