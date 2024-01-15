Jubo League leader detained for allegedly hacking BNP leader to death in Mymensingh

A local BNP leader in Mymensingh was allegedly hacked to death by a local leader of the Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League.

Jubo League leader Rubel has been detained over the murder, Mymensingh Police Superintendent Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan told The Business Standard.

The killing of Harun-or-Rashid, joint secretary of BNP's Paithol union unit under Gafargaon upazila, took place today in the Gayeshpur kitchen market of the union in broad daylight.

He said the killing took place over a personal feud between the accused and the victim.

The situation is under control now, he added.

The BNP has condemned the killing and demanded justice over it.

"Local Jubo League leader Rubel brutally hacked the BNP leader to death. A social media video clearly shows Harun's killer is Rubel. We strongly condemn this incident. I want justice for this murder," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, said.

According to locals, Harun was a homoeopathic physician and ran an establishment called Feroza Homeo Hall in Gayeshpur.

Our correspondent reports that in a video that went viral on social media after the incident, Rubel is seen forcibly bringing Harun out of the establishment and hacking him in public at noon.

TBS could not verify the authenticity of the video independently.

Angry locals set fire to Rubel's house following the murder.

In a bid to control the situation, additional police officers have been deployed in the area.