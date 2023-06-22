Juba League leader, 4 others arrested for cattle snatching attempt in Dhaka

Police have arrested a Juba League leader and four of his associates for attempting to snatch cattle from a truck bound for a cattle market in Chattogram.

Maruf Hossain Biplab, the convener of the Mohammadpur unit of the Juba League was apprehended on Wednesday following a complaint filed by the truck driver, Zulfikar, at the Sher-e-Banglanagar police station.

Along with Maruf, his associates Dewan Arafat, Mohammad Tanvir, Johirul Islam, and Md Rafi who were arrested from the scene were sent to jail as per a court order, said Sub-inspector Sabbir Alam.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in the capital's Shukrabad area.

Truck driver Zulfikar said a group of cattle traders was en route to the Boyalkhali market in Chattagram with 18 cattle from Naogaon. Upon reaching Shukrabad early on Wednesday, the Juba League leader and his associates intercepted the truck, assaulted the traders and the truck driver, and attempted to seize the cattle. They also snatched Tk5,000 from one of the cattle traders.

However, upon noticing a police patrol team, the traders cried out for help. The police team swiftly arrested four individuals at the scene. Based on the information provided by them, the Juba League leader was subsequently apprehended.

Utpul Barua, the officer-in-charge of the Sher-e-Banglanagar police station, stated that the accused initially admitted to attempting to force the traders into taking their cattle to a specific market.

The incident took place despite the warning issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq, who stated that strict action would be taken against individuals extorting trucks transporting cattle ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

In a similar incident, former president of the Mohammadpur unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Mujahid Azmi Tanna, was arrested on 11 August 2019, for attempting to snatch 212 goats. Consequently, he was imprisoned in a related case.